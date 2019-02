RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Security camera video is going viral after a terrifying truck spinout. The truck carrying soda bottles begins to slide across the road and spills its contents onto the sidewalk. A bystander quickly pushed himself up against a building, saving him from the rush of plastic and soda-pop. Although there are many reports about the video, there is no word on what may have caused the crash.

-22.906847 -43.172896