Reputed Stamford gang member arrested for gun trafficking

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Ten reputed gang members have been arrested for allegedly running a “high-volume gun trafficking ring” that bought weapons around the northeast and sold them on the streets of New York City, at times using Metro-North trains to smuggle the weapons into the five boroughs, the state’s Attorney General said Wednesday.

It's part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal gun sales.

Dubbed Operation Redrum based on the nickname of alleged ring leader William “Redrum” Soler, the bust netted 93 illegal firearms during 47 face-to-face transactions between undercover operatives and suspected ring members in two Bronx apartments.

Firearms sold by the gang, according to the 367-county felony indictment, range from .22-caliber pistols to assault weapons. Serial numbers were scratched off 11 of the guns, making them untraceable.

Guns resold by the ring were bought in Port Chester, N.Y., Maine and Stamford, Conn., investigators said. Some of the weapons bought in Port Chester and Connecticut were smuggled into New York City on Metro-North trains.

An investigation into the ring began last summer. An undercover detective posed as a gun reseller to purchase weapons directly from Soler, the AG’s office said. Investigators learned that allegedly ring members would text each other photos of guns for sale.

One of the defendants named in the indictment and faing charges of felony conspiracy and criminal possession and criminal sale of firearms, according to the AG’s office, is Brett “Agony” Carroll of Stamford.