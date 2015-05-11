× Block Island Ferry seeks rate hike

POINT JUDITH, R.I. — The company that operates the Block Island Ferry is seeking to raise rates for some of its passengers.

The Providence Journal reports that Interstate Navigation Company, Inc. has filed a request with the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission to increase the passenger and vehicle ticket for its traditional ferry service by 10 percent to cover the costs of vessel and dock maintenance.

The rate increase would not affect the company’s commuter, freight or fast-ferry service rates.

Under the proposed increase, tickets will increase by $1.25 to 13.60 each way for adults. A child’s ticket would rise from $6.25 to $6.90. Vehicle tickets would rise from $38.95 to $42.85 for cars and from $47.90 to $52.70 for trucks.

The company says the proposal would increase revenue for the ferry service by $824,663.