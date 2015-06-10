Bethany rescue farm needs a rescue of it’s own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY - Locket’s Meadow Farm in Bethany was created roughly 15 years ago to rescue horses, who were in danger of being sent off to be slaughtered.

Now, the rescue farm is in need of a rescue of it's own.

The owners of the 15 acre sanctuary, which now tends to over 140 animals, of all types, needs the public’s assistance since one of the owners lost his job.

It’s put Kathleen Schurman and David Melina in arrears on their mortgage payments by about three months.

“Hopefully, we'll catch up, but if we don't, what do we do,” asked Schurman.

The couple has created GoFundMe page to make certain their animals will always have a home.

The 40 horses alone cost roughly $20,000 per month to feed and care for.

“I'd like to think that we'll be able to do it, but I don't I don't know if the bank will sit there and wait for us,” Schurman said as she chuckled. “Although, I can't imagine that they would want to deal with all of this.”

Every animal they care for has a story, including one of their pigs, who sleeps inside the couple’s kitchen every night.

“This is all we do,” said Schurman. “We take care of the animals. If you spent a little time with them, you would understand.”