Local golfer Kyle Bilodeau qualifies for TPC

CROMWELL - Behind the ropes on any fairway at the Travelers you can find a young Connecticut boy dreaming of playing in his home state PGA tournament. That dream has come true for one Manchester native - Kyle Bilodeau.

"This year's tournament is shaping up to be one of the best we've ever had," said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. "Between the strong player field, the celebrities participating throughout the week, and the numerous events we have planned, we will provide fans with a world-class experience. The most important part of the Travelers Championship is our commitment to our charity partners throughout the region who will receive 100 percent of our net proceeds."

Based on the results of the U.S. Open, the player field is subject to change. Four additional spots will be filled by Open Qualifying, which will be held this Monday at Crestview Country Club in Agawam, Mass. Tickets for the tournament can be purchased at the gate or here.