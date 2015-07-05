× Former intern for Congressman Himes stabbed to death in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON — A former intern for Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes was stabbed to death on the Washington, D.C. subway.

DC Metro Police said Kevin Sutherland was at the NoMa-Gallaudet station around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and may have been stabbed as a result of a robbery attempt.

Police have issued a warrant for Jasper Spires and are currently looking for the suspect.

“I am absolutely heartbroken by the tragic loss of intern, staffer and wonderful friend, Kevin Sutherland,” said Himes in a statement. “I’ve known few as selfless & decent.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our dear employee and friend Kevin Sutherland,” said his current employer, New Blue Interactive, in a statement. “We are heartbroken to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time.”

To read a statement from his alma mater, American University, click here.

Sutherland grew up in Connecticut.