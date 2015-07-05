Former intern for Congressman Himes stabbed to death in Washington, DC

Posted 6:19 PM, July 5, 2015, by , Updated at 06:39AM, July 6, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — A former intern for Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes was stabbed to death on the Washington, D.C. subway.

DC Metro Police said Kevin Sutherland was at the NoMa-Gallaudet station around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and may have been stabbed as a result of a robbery attempt.

Police have issued a warrant for Jasper Spires and are currently looking for the suspect.

Arrest warrant has been issued for Jasper Spires.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jasper Spires.

“I am absolutely heartbroken by the tragic loss of intern, staffer and wonderful friend, Kevin Sutherland,” said Himes in a statement. “I’ve known few as selfless & decent.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our dear employee and friend Kevin Sutherland,” said his current employer, New Blue Interactive, in a statement. “We are heartbroken to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time.”

To read a statement from his alma mater, American University, click here.

Sutherland grew up in Connecticut.