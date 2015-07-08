United Airlines flights resuming after being grounded nationwide due to computer issues

CHICAGO -United Airline flights resumed on Wednesday morning after they were grounded for more than an hour due to a computer problem.

United issued a statement saying it suffered from “a network connectivity issue this morning,” and apologizing for to customers for any inconvenience.

The problem caused the FAA to impose what is known as a ground stop at 8:26 a.m. ET, meaning United flights were not allowed to take off. It lifted the stop for feeder airlines that fly under the name United Express about 15 minutes later, but it took until just before 9:47 a.m. for the ground stop to be lifted for United flights.

The computer problem had forced United to hand write tickets for passengers at multiple airports.

The apparent glitch affected software that automates United’s operations, according to the FAA. And its failure shows just how sensitive computerized companies are nowadays.

Automation software is complex, sometimes involving millions of lines of computer code. But all it takes is a single error — even misplaced text — to grind it to a halt.

Michael Ibbitson leads high-tech operations at the second largest British airport, Gatwick Airport. He has explained to CNNMoney that these systems are extremely sensitive — and always subject to potential disaster.

United spokesmen were not available for comment, but the airline’s twitter account responded to customer complaints, saying t hey will have a waiver on http://united.com to change flights.

We're recovering from a network connectivity issue & restoring flight ops. We’ll have a waiver on http://t.co/ufFoKFTNNe to change flights. — United (@united) July 8, 2015

Passengers used social media to share their frustrations.

Been waiting to check in for #UnitedAirlines for almost an hour now because the computer system is down. Great start to a trip. @united — Meadow (@Meadow_k26) July 8, 2015

@united better compensate customers for computer system outage. Long line in Boise and never flying #united again pic.twitter.com/u6bvWq6Lu3 — Jeralyn Novak (@AgCommunicator) July 8, 2015

United has been the slowest (most delayed) airline over the past 12 months. http://t.co/h3jRmR022R pic.twitter.com/FHTuiCWIBd — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 8, 2015

We experienced a network connectivity issue. We are working to resolve and apologize for any inconvenience. — United (@united) July 8, 2015

