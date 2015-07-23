× Hartford store clerk arrested after pointing gun at customer

HARTFORD — A grocery store clerk is facing several charges after police say he pointed a gun at a customer Wednesday night. Around 11:50 p.m. officers were called to La Soberana on Main Street.

Police say the store clerk initially refused to allow officers inside. The victim says she was trying to buy something when he pulled out the small gray gun, chambered a round, and pointed it at her.

Luisito Rivas, 36, of Hartford was arrested. Police say he also had cocaine on him. He’s charged with risk of injury, assault, larceny, breach of peace, possession of narcotics, threatening, and carrying a pistol without a permit, among other things.