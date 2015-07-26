Boat of missing teens found off Florida; Namath offers help

TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Coast Guard says a boat belonging to two missing 14-year-old fishermen has been found off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Petty Officer Steve Lehmann says the boat was found Sunday about 67 miles off Ponce de Leon Inlet in Volusia County.

Lehmann says the boat was found capsized and neither boy was in or around the boat.

The boat will be anchored in place while search-and-rescue efforts continue. Lehmann says the Coast Guard is recalculating its search plans based on the boat’s location.

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath is offering a $100,000 reward in the search for two teenage fishermen along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos did not return as scheduled Friday from a fishing trip. Both are 14 years old, and they were last seen Friday afternoon in the Jupiter, Fla. area buying fuel for their 19-foot boat.

Perry is Namath’s neighbor in Tequesta. Namath held a news conference Sunday with the boys’ families to announce the reward and appeal for information that could help the search.

“We are positive that our boys are still out there,” said Nick Korniloff, Cohen’s stepfather, in a press conference, with Namath standing next to him.

Namath said both boys are skilled boaters. He said, “We’ve got to believe in their wherewithal.”

Coast Guard air and sea crews have expanded their search farther north along the coast. The search so far has covered over 14,000 square nautical miles.