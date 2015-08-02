× Several state parks full to capacity Sunday

DURHAM — Many Connecticut residents flocked to state parks and beaches over the beautiful weekend.

Some state parks filled up early Sunday.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was full to parking capacity at 11 a.m.

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham was full to parking capacity at 11 a.m.

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield was full to parking capacity at 1:30 p.m.

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union was full to parking capacity at 2:30 p.m.

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem was full to parking capacity at 2:30 p.m.

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield was full to parking capacity at 2:30 p.m.