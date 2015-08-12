Norwich man dies in Montville motorcycle accident

MONTVILLE — A Norwich man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Montville.

Police say 27-year-old Brendan George Thomas was driving on Route 32 just south of New London Turnpike at about 7 p.m. Tuesday when he apparently lost control, struck a curb and was thrown from his bike.

Thomas was taken to the William W. Backus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.