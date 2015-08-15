× Hit and run accident in Shelton leaves bicyclist injured

SHELTON – A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run accident Friday night.

Police said around 10:00 p.m. they received multiple 911 calls about a car that hit a bicyclist at the intersection of Howe Avenue and Bridge Street.

The bicyclist, a 49-year-old Milford resident, was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Witnesses said the bicyclist was struck by a black vehicle, traveling south on Howe Avenue and the car drove away over the Derby-Shelton Bridge.

Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544..