Affidavit: Homicide suspect planned to kill several people at Maine market

Posted 6:45 AM, August 21, 2015, by , Updated at 06:53AM, August 21, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SACO, Maine  — Police say the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a mother of five in a Maine supermarket confessed to the slaying.

A court affidavit released Thursday says that 31-year-old Connor MacCalister intended to kill “several random people” at the Shaw’s supermarket on Wednesday and had been planning the attack for a month.

Police say MacCalister stabbed 59-year-old Wendy Boudreau near the ice cream freezers at the supermarket. Boudreau was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

MacCalister is expected to make a court appearance on Friday. The suspect’s lawyer said Thursday that he couldn’t comment at this time.

Police have identified MacCallister as a woman. But the suspect’s brother told the Portland Press Herald that MacCalister is transitioning to a man.