× Affidavit: Homicide suspect planned to kill several people at Maine market

SACO, Maine — Police say the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a mother of five in a Maine supermarket confessed to the slaying.

A court affidavit released Thursday says that 31-year-old Connor MacCalister intended to kill “several random people” at the Shaw’s supermarket on Wednesday and had been planning the attack for a month.

Police say MacCalister stabbed 59-year-old Wendy Boudreau near the ice cream freezers at the supermarket. Boudreau was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

MacCalister is expected to make a court appearance on Friday. The suspect’s lawyer said Thursday that he couldn’t comment at this time.

Police have identified MacCallister as a woman. But the suspect’s brother told the Portland Press Herald that MacCalister is transitioning to a man.