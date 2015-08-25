× Hartford police make arrest in homicide case from March

HARTFORD – Police arrested a suspect in a March homicide Tuesday morning.

Raymond Vega, 20, of Hartford, was charged with murder in the death of Julius Rivera, 20, who was shot on March 23 at 17 Benton St. around 6:30 p.m.

Police say they found the Rivera alert and conscious at the scene and were able to get some information about a suspect. He later died at the hospital.

Vega, also known as “Cito,” was a suspect early on in the investigation, according to police. Police believe Vega is affiliated with the Latin King gang and Rivera was allegedly a member of the “420” gang. Rivera was the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Vega is currently incarcerated at Garner Correctional Facility for an unrelated incident. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Rivera will be arraigned in Hartford on Tuesday.