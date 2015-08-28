× Fire at South Windsor church ruled arson

SOUTH WINDSOR – A reward is being offered for information about fire that damaged a church earlier in the month which has been ruled an arson.

Fire damaged the back part of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 109 Sand Hill Rd.,on August 1. It did not damage the sanctuary.

The town fire marshal’s office and police ruled the fire an arson on Friday. Officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

Police believe the fire may be related to a criminal mischief incident that occurred at a nearby home a few days earlier where gas cans were poured out and damage was done to a tractor.

Anyone with information can contact South Windsor Police Agent Mike Thompson at 860-644-2551, or the Connecticut Arson Tip Award Program, 1-800-84ARSON.