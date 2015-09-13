Authorities identify special needs student found dead on bus

WHITTIER, Calif. — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead on a school bus as a special needs student who regularly rode the bus to his home in Whittier.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the student was identified as Hun Joon Lee by Los Angeles County Coroner’s Lt. David Smith.

Brad White, a spokesman for the Whittier Police Department, says Lee typically leaves school on the bus around 2:30 p.m. and arrives home at 4 p.m. When Lee didn’t show up on Friday, his mother called the school and the school called the bus company. White says a driver went out to the bus yard and found the young man in the parked bus.

White says police are treating the death as suspicious. Police told KTLA they were investigating the possibility that the student may have been left on the bus all day after receiving reports that he never got off the bus at school.

