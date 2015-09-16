Mangia, mangia! Olive Garden is bringing back the Pasta Pass

NEW YORK — Olive Garden is bringing back its popular, belt-busting Pasta Pass.

Olive Garden announced that the Unlimited Never Ending Pasta Pass goes on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

Bearers of the pass will be able to eat unlimited piles of pasta for seven weeks, from Oct. 5 through Nov. 22. They’re also provided with endless volumes of Coca-Cola drinks.

“That’s right — unlimited food at Olive Garden for 7 weeks,” said the company, which had a similar offer last year.

The company is selling 1,000 individual passes for $100 each and 1,000 family passes for $300 each. This is the first time the company is selling the family passes, which allow the customer and three guests to eat bottomless buckets of pasta.

The company, which is owned by Darden Restaurants, also has a ToGo feature, allowing individual pass holders to take one dinner portion home, with bread sticks and soup or salad, twice a day. Family pass holders can take home four dinners.

The passes can only be purchased online and it takes two to seven business days for shipping. The company says that anyone who buys the pass on Sept. 17 will receive it before the seven-week deal begins.

Customers might be required to show photo ID when they use their pasta passes, and the pass does not include tips.

The company can probably afford to sling some extra spaghetti, have enjoyed increasing sales and profit under its new management.