UConn senior dies; fifth student death since August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS - A University of Connecticut student died Monday at Windham Hospital.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement that Robert Keers, a senior in the School of Business from Wilton, died Monday morning at Windham Hospital. Connecticut State Police said he was taken to the hospital from Willington.

"In the short time since we learned of his death, it has become abundantly clear that Robbie had a wide circle of friends at UConn who are profoundly affected by his passing. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, both in the UConn community and his hometown of Wilton," said Reitz.

Counselors will be available for students through mental health services on campus.

It's not yet clear how Keers died, but police say it was untimely without criminal aspect.

"Obviously very sad and it's a huge detriment to our community," said senior Kate Chmieleski. "And even though we're a big university, that hurts and we feel it all throughout."​

Students on campus mourned his death on Monday. UConn's Kappa Sigma fraternity, of which Keers was a member of, painted the rock in honor of their fallen brother.

Cheers Keers. Gone but never forgotten. #AEKΔB http://t.co/FhflHa0Mvv—

UConn Kappa Sigma (@KappaSigmaUConn) September 29, 2015

"Definitely widens peoples' eyes and allows them to understand..keep your loved ones tight and always tell somebody that you love them," said sophomore Joshua Lockhart.

Keers is the fifth student to die unexpectedly since August. Alana Ferrante and Ryan Meegan were killed in a car accident on Route 66 in Columbia on September 18, and Brandon Gothberg, 20, was killed a car accident in East Hartford in August. It was also learned on Tuesday that Marvie Cagle, a full-time student at the Avery Point campus in the class of 2018, passed away on August 9.