Look inside: Tim and Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Greenwich mansion on the market for $4.8 million

GREENWICH — Retired NFL star Tim Hasselbeck and his TV personality wife Elisabeth have put their Greenwich mansion on the market. According to realty website Zillow, the classic colonial is listed at $4.795 million.

Public records show the Hasselbecks bought the mansion in 2012.

The 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom, 7,605 square foot home sits on 1.5 acres just minutes from downtown Greenwich.

“Gorgeous landscape with pool, playhouses, covered porch and entertaining terraces,” the Zillow listing boasts. “7600 square feet of stylish, sun-filled interiors. High ceilings and extensive custom millwork. Front-to-back two-story entry hall; marble fireplaces in elegant living room and mahogany library. Grandly scaled 3-exposure family room with fieldstone fireplace and spectacular chef’s kitchen/breakfast room open to terraces overlooking pool. Formal dining room with butler’s pantry.”

The property also includes a third floor playroom with room for an au pair, a three-car garage, and a generator.

