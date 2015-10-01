Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Adele is a Bulldog/Staffordshire mix who is about 3 or 4-years-old.

Adele is fun-loving and always happy with a zest for life. She’s actually not that energetic; happy to take a walk or play with another dog, but just as content to lay around and watch TV or take a ride in the car

She has a silly personality, and is goofy and playful.

Adele absolutely loves people, and is always willing to meet new people and she is attentive, inquisitive, and intelligent

She gets along with most other dogs; with other bully-types, she likes to wrestle and play rough.

If you are interested in Adele or another pet that needs a home, contact Protectors of Animals.