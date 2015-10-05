× The Big E sets two attendance records, including Connecticut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Even though the Big E has come to a close, the annual event broke several records. One of them happening on Connecticut Day – which was on September 23, when the fair hosted 97,382 guests.

Opening day saw 73, 213 visitors, which was also a record.

Overall, well over 1.3 million people attended the 2015 Big E in West Springfield, Mass.

“I want to personally thank all of our guests who came out, sunshine or showers, to enjoy the 2015 Big E,” said Eugene J. Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition. “We graciously appreciate the support of the agriculture community, all six New England states and the extended Fair family including thousands of volunteers who put The Big E on their agenda each year. Tomorrow we look to the future and our 100th anniversary celebration Sept. 16 to Oct. 2, 2016.”

The Big E started out with a beautiful stretch of sunny skies prevailing throughout the first week of the Fair and experienced four days of inclement weather conditions with clouds, chilly winds and rain interspersed the second Wednesday through Saturday. Summer-like temperatures early in the Fair gave way to a dipping thermometer the second half of the run.

From a full menu of new foods to concerts, animals, rides and a trip through history, The Big E offered something for everyone. Some of the highlights included:

Top name stars like Alabama, Brett Eldredge, Kansas and more at the xfinity arena

The first-ever Collector Car Experience with Mike Brewer, Wayne Carini, Rick and Kelly Dale

The Big E Circus Spectacular, sponsored by Coca-Cola, xPogo demonstrations, sponsored by Chicopee Savings Bank, Mitchell Showboat Marionettes, walk-around impersonators and the Mechanical Man and Swifty Swine Racing Pigs

The Big E Mardi Gras and Daily Parades

