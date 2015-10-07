Woman who lost hair to cancer can’t use old license photo

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who lost her hair after undergoing chemotherapy says the state Motor Vehicle Commission wouldn’t let her use an old driver’s license photo showing her with long blond hair.

Neptune City resident Joanne Jodry tells the Asbury Park Press she went to renew her driver’s license last week at the Freehold office and was told she couldn’t keep the old photo.

NJ: Woman with cancer cannot use old license photo http://t.co/k3zfDToRP2 via @Erik_Larsen pic.twitter.com/h6DcZ2dlIq — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) October 7, 2015

The 53-year-old Jodry was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in April and says it’s taken a toll on her appearance.

Jodry says she and her daughter were emotional after she agreed to take the new picture with her head scarf.

An MVC spokeswoman says the agency is bound to comply with state law, which requires a new picture every eight years for security purposes.