× Baseball playoffs’ TV viewership up 22 percent

NEW YORK — The baseball playoffs’ television viewership is up 22 percent from last year so far in the U.S.

Major League Baseball said Friday that the average audience of nearly 3.5 million is the highest since 2010.

With the large markets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, the two NL Division Series averaged 5.4 million viewers on TBS, up 52 percent from the ALDS last year on the network when the four teams were the Royals, Angels, Orioles and Tigers. TBS is averaging 5.7 million viewers through 10 postseason telecasts, tied with 2007 as its most-watched playoffs to this point.

Game 5 of the ALDS between Houston and Kansas City on Wednesday was the most-watched telecast in the brief history of Fox Sports 1 with more than 5.9 million viewers.