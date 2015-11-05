× Woman dies after being hit by car on Route 5 in Berlin

BERLIN– A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 5 southbound around 7:30 Thursday evening.

Police said a car driven by Samantha Pelow, 29, of Berlin, was traveling south on the Berlin Turnpike when it struck Lisa D,Addario, 56, of Berlin. D’Addario was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The road was closed near the intersection with Middletown Road, but has reopened. An accident reconstruction team was investigating.

No charges have been filed.