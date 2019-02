Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 61’s Jim Altman and Sarah Cody join Morning Extra to talk about what will be featured at the Ski, Sun and Travel Expo on Sunday November 8.

The annual FOX 61, Hartford Courant Ski, Sun, and Travel Expo is set for Sunday, November 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Connecticut.

Find out more about the Ski, Sun, and Travel Expo here.

The expo is your one stop shop for ski, cruise, and vacation deals — even trip giveaways!

Jimmy Altman and Sarah Cody are hosting the event. You see them each week checking out some of New England’s best attractions on DayTrippers.