Bristol man charged with leaving pornographic material on lawns over the last 13 years

BERLIN -- A Bristol man is facing more than 50 counts of breach of peace after police say he's been distributing pornographic material and racist writings on lawns in local towns for the last decade. Officials in Berlin say they have had many incidents in the Savage Hill road area for the last two years.

Police in Southington say these incidents have been occurring in their town over the past thirteen years and there have been several other matching crimes throughout Connecticut in Berlin, New Britain, Plainville, and as far as Old Saybrook.

On Monday, Berlin police arrested Gilbert Levesque, 58, of Bristol as the suspect in this case. Police say they searched his home and found a large amount of evidence. Police also say it appears the distribution of material was random and did not specifically target the people in the homes where the material was dumped.

Berlin police charged Levesque with 44 counts of breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in New Britain Superior Court on November 18.

Southington police charged him with six counts of breach of peace, and one count of risk of injury and impairing the morals of children. In one of these instances, images were found near an elementary school within close proximity to young children. Levesque was again released on $5,000 bond and will face those charges in Bristol Superior Court on November 23.

The map below was created in May, when police were still searching for who was responsible.