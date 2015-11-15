× State’s revamped trash-to-energy plant faces falling prices

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s trash-to-energy agency is seeking a 21st-century makeover for its Hartford plant as it grapples with shifting recyclable and energy markets that undercut its finances.

The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority handles trash from more than 50 municipalities. It’s looking to hire a company to redevelop the waste-to-energy plant in Hartford and other facilities.

Lee Sawyer is a project manager at the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Sawyer says some equipment in the power generating block was used between the 1920s and 1940s when the power plant was coal-fired.

The state wants to recycle more trash — and burn less — using composting, biological processes to break down biodegradable materials and other technologies.

State energy officials do not have a cost estimate for the refurbished plant, which will likely open in 2023.