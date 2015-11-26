× Ganim preparing for official return as Bridgeport mayor

BRIDGEPORT — Former Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is preparing to return to his old job.

The Democrat, who served seven years in prison for public corruption, is scheduled to be sworn into office on Dec. 1. An inauguration ceremony is planned at the city’s McLevy Green.

Ganim surprised many across Connecticut when he was overwhelmingly elected this month, fueled by a wave of good will among many who fondly remembered his time in office.

He had served from 1991 until 2003, when he was convicted of 16 corruption-related charges.

Since Election Day, the 56-year-old has already created a 75-member transition task force with seven committees.

They’ve been focusing on economic development, community neighborhood services, education and youth, government operations and financial policies, government accountability and transparency, and public safety and emergency services.

