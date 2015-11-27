Hamden man arrested for hitting police cruiser in Orange



ORANGE – A Hamden man was arrested in Orange early on November 16 for hitting a police cruiser while trying to get away from police.

Police said Travis Tyson, 31, of Circle Avenue in Hamden was driving on Marsh Hill Road in a vehicle reported stolen out of New Haven. They followed Tyson into the parking lot of a local business and blocked the exit.



They ordered Tyson to exit the vehicle and he refused, instead trying to force his way out of the parking lot in the vehicle and hitting a police cruiser.

He was taken into custody and charged with interfering with police officer and disobeying an officer’s signal. He was turned over to the New Haven Police Department to be charged for stealing the vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 30.