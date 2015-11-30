Patriots no longer undefeated, Gronkowski injured

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 29: Tight end Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots lies on the field injured against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 29, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER — Tom Brady lost yet another one of his trusted targets and this time he also lost a game.

C.J. Anderson scored on a 48-yard run with 12:32 left in overtime, powering the Denver Broncos past the New England Patriots 30-24 on a snowy Sunday night.

Watching from the cozy indoors at field level was Peyton Manning as Brock Osweiler and the Broncos (9-2) overcame an early 14-0 deficit and handed the Patriots  (10-1) their first loss since 2014.

Now, the Carolina Panthers (11-0) are the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten team.

Osweiler threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Bubba Caldwell with 1:09 left in regulation to put the Broncos up 24-21. But Brady, playing without injured star tight end Rob Gronkowski, needed just five plays to drive the Patriots 51 yards and into range for Stephen Gostowski’s 47-yard field goal that tied it at the end of regulation.

New England won the coin toss and elected to receive, but thanks to a sack by Von Miller, Denver forced a three-and-out and, on third-and-1 from the New England 48, Anderson raced around the left sideline and into the north end zone.

Gronkowski injured his right knee with 2:49 left in regulation and was carted off. There was no immediate word on his status.

