Budget bill heads to Malloy after both houses of the Legislature approve it

HARTFORD—Both the state Senate and House have approved a new budget after months of contention.

The bill now heads to Gov. Dan Malloy’s desk to be signed.

All Republicans in the Senate voted the bill down, but the Democrats hold a majority with 21 senators versus the Republicans’ 15, so it passed anyway. In the House, the bill passed 75-65.

House Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz says 90 percent of the package was agreed to by both sides.

The special session to revise the budget came about as an effort to balance the budget, which is expected to have a $350-$370 million deficit. It was also intended to make some tax changes after outcry over increased business taxes.

“We found that there is much more that can unite us than divides us. While we couldn’t achieve a bipartisan vote, we had a bipartisan process to lead us to the vote tonight,” Malloy said after the vote.

Earlier in the day, a resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to create a so-called transportation lock-box fell 14 votes short of the 114 needed in the House of Representatives for a statewide ballot question in November 2016.

Instead, it passed 100-40.

That means voters will have to wait to possibly change Connecticut’s constitution to ensure transportation revenues are spent only on transportation projects. It will be up for discussion again by the 2017 General Assembly, who will decide if the question should be on the 2018 ballot.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wanted the lock box legislation passed as soon as possible. He is pushing for a massive, 20-year, $100 billion transportation overhaul that will likely require new transportation-related taxes.

House Speaker Brendan Sharkey said lawmakers could potentially consider a new version next year, pass it with three-fourths support, ensuring a November vote.