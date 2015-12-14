× Connecticut ranked #6 healthiest state: Report

Connecticut has maintained its position in the top ten healthiest states according to a new report.

The United Health Foundation measured each state’s population for obesity, smoking, exercise, mental health and a number of other factors. Connecticut was ranked 6th in the nation.

The state with the best ranking was Hawaii. The state with the worst was Louisiana.

On our borders, Massachusetts was third, New York was ranked 13th and Rhode Island was 14th. Other states in New England fared well. Vermont was #2, New Hampshire, #13, and Maine was 15th.

You can read the full report here.