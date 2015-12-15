You can rent 50 Cent’s Farmington $8.5M mansion for $100,000: Look inside

FARMINGTON — Rapper 50 Cent is back to trying to sell his Farmington mansion amid bankruptcy filings and financial issues, but since it’s been sitting on the market, you can now rent the 51,657 square foot home.

Coldwell Banker is listing the rental for $100,000 a month.

The rapper, who was born Curtis James Jackson III, also has his mansion listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $8.5 million.

He owns 50 Poplar Hill Drive in Farmington, according to the tax assessor’s office for the town of Farmington. The property, which he purchased in 2003, had been up for sale for years, but was taken off the market for a period of time this summer.

If you wanted to buy the property, besides the $8.5 million price tag, new owners would be responsible for a yearly real estate tax of $131,585.

The mansion features 21 beds, 25 baths, an indoor pool and hot tub, a night club, a green screen room, a recording studio, a gym, a home theater, an outdoor pool, a pond, guesthouses and a helipad. The lot is 18 acres.

Over the summer, Curtis Jackson was ordered to pay a woman $7 million for a sex tape. A week later he filed for bankruptcy in Hartford, reporting that he’s more than $32.5 million in debt due to outstanding bills, including credit card balances, child support and legal fees.

If you’re interested in the home, be warned: in his bankruptcy filing, 50 Cent said he makes almost $185,000 a month, but he pays out about $108,000 in expenses, including a $17,000-per-month mortgage, $14,000 for utilities and $5,000 for gardening.