× Red Sox to retire Wade Boggs’ uniform number 26

BOSTON–A former Boston Red Sox all star will receive a huge honor in May.

Former third-baseman Wade Boggs’ uniform number, 26, will be retired on May 26, 2016, according to the Red Sox official announcement. His uniform will be hung on the right field facade, next to Bobby Doerr’s #1; Joe Cronin’s #4; Johnny Pesky’s #6; Carl Yastrzemski’s #8; Ted Williams’ #9; Jim Rice’s #14; Carlton Fisk’s #27; Pedro Martinez’s #45, and Jackie Robinson’s #42, which is retired for all MLB teams.

“I am so humbled and honored to be among the greatest legends to ever put on a uniform for the amazing city of Boston,” said Boggs. “To say that your number will never be worn again is the highest honor an athlete can receive. Thank you.”

Wade Boggs' #RedSox uniform number 26 will be retired this May! pic.twitter.com/RZLf2EjTza — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 21, 2015

Boggs played 11 seasons with the Red Sox from 1982 to 1992, and had 2,098 hits in his tenure. He held a .338 average–second only to Ted Williams and the leading average for all major leaguers at the time–and a .428 on-base percentage. He helped bring the team to the post-season three times, and played third third baseman longer than any player in team history.

“Wade Boggs was the best third baseman in Red Sox history and one of the best hitters of his generation,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “Whether it was his legendary hand-eye coordination or the discipline of his highly superstitious routine, his ability to hit line drive after line drive was remarkable.”

Some honors that the eight-time All Star won included five batting championships and six Silver Sluggers.

Wade Boggs' career in a #RedSox uniform: 5 batting titles 🖐 6 Silver Sluggers 💪 8x All-Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HrUX9MdNf1 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 21, 2015

Bogs was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

“Wade Boggs took the art of hitting to an extraordinary level,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “Boggs worked at his craft relentlessly and for nearly a decade New England fans worshiped him, pitchers feared him, and young children emulated him.”

Boggs played for 18 years in the majors, including runs on the New York Yankees from 1993 to 1997 and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for his last season before retiring, from 1998 to 1999.

Brock Holt, a current utility player who wears number 26, will receive a new number.

42.340394 -71.094886