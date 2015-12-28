Mother of Paris suicide bomber ‘proud’ he had no victims

PARIS — The mother of the youngest of the Paris attackers, who blew himself up outside France’s national stadium, says she is “proud” that her son killed no one but himself.

A woman identified as Fatima Hadfi late Sunday called Maghreb TV, a Belgian network with wide viewership among the country’s Moroccan community. On-air, she said she had no idea her son, Bilal, was radicalized until he called from Syria — instead of from Morocco where had told her he was going to vacation.

She said Islamic extremists took advantage of her 20-year-old son after he grew disaffected by discrimination in Belgium. After the Nov. 13 attacks, which left 130 dead and hundreds injured, she said she visited the site near the stadium where her son detonated a suicide vest.

