Two dead after three heroin overdoses in East Hampton

EAST HAMPTON – Police said they are investigating two separate suspected heroin overdose deaths involving three people in less than seven hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Police said the first case occurred at a home on North Main Street home around 9 p.m. Thursday when they found a 37-year-old unresponsive woman and a 30-year-old man who was in an altered mental state.

The man was taken to Middlesex Hospital, where he was treated and released. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence found at the scene indicated that both experienced heroin overdoses, according to police.

Police said the second case occurred at a home on North Main Street home around 2:30 a.m. Friday when they found an unresponsive 30-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said evidence again led them to believe the man suffered a heroin overdose.

Police said they do not have any evidence that the incidents are related or that the suspected heroin came from the same source.

The investigation is ongoing pending results from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and the names of the victims are being withheld until all next-of-kin are notified.

