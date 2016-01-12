× New Fairfield man arrested for manslaughter, DUI in 2015 fatal crash

NEW FAIRFIELD — A New Fairfield man was charged in connection with a fatal crash in March 2015.

Robert Martini, 42, of New Fairfield, was charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence, operating with a suspended license, and operating with unsafe tires. Martini was arrested Monday.

On March 28, 2015 police said Martini was driving on Route 37 in New Fairfield when he went off the road, hit a rock, traveled back on the road and hit a car driven by Jody Stracci, 54, of the Bronx, NY.

Stracci died from her injuries.

Martini is scheduled to appear on January 21.