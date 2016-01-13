The top 20 richest cities in the U.S.

The U.S. continuously ranks as one of the most affluent countries in the world. According to the World Bank, the U.S. is the ninth wealthiest nation. However, since the 2008 recession, the wealth gap within the country has only continued to grow.
According to Pew Research, the U.S. wealth gap is the largest it has been in decades. As one would expect, the upper class holds, and has always held, a large percentage of the U.S. aggregate household income. However, the past 40 years have seen a remarkable increase. As of 2014, the upper class held 49 percent of U.S. aggregate household income — up from 29 percent in 1970.
The experts at FindTheHome wanted to see which cities in America are home to the nation’s wealthiest. Though there are various metrics for measuring wealth, such as net worth or gross metropolitan product per capita, we used data from the American Community Survey to look at the average per capita income in American cities larger than 4,000 people. The wealthiest city in every state is listed. We also provide demographic factors such as martial status and education level for context.
Many of these cities are small suburbs located near major metropolitan areas — areas that typically provide the higher-paying jobs. When looking at the demographics of these wealthy communities, certain trends emerge.
The skilled nature of many high-paying jobs warrants higher levels of education. And, affluent areas tend to attract married couples who have, or are planning on having, children. This might help explain why marriage rates and education levels are above average in the majority of these towns. According to the most recent 2014 estimates from the American Community Survey, only 48.4 percent of U.S. adults were married and 29.3 percent had a bachelor’s degree or higher.
#20. Piedmont, CA
Population: 10,957
Average Per Capita Income in Piedmont, CA: $101,794
Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 84%
Percentage that is Married: 71%
#19. Short Hills, NJ
Population: 12,729
Average Per Capita Income in Short Hills, NJ: $102,528
Average Per Capita Income in New Jersey: $36,359
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 88.7%
Percentage that is Married: 73.4%
#18. Glencoe, IL
Population: 8,824
Average Per Capita Income in Glencoe, IL: $103,788
Average Per Capita Income in Illinois: $30,019
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 85.3%
Percentage that is Married: 73.7%
#17. Fox Chapel, PA
Population: 5,397
Average Per Capita Income in Fox Chapel, PA: $104,737
Average Per Capita Income in Pennsylvania: $28,912
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 85%
Percentage that is Married: 70.1%
#16. Pelican Bay, FL
Population: 5,426
Average Per Capita Income in Pelican Bay, FL: $105,516
Average Per Capita Income in Florida: $26,499
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 63.1%
Percentage that is Married: 78%
#15. West University Place, TX
Population: 15,223
Average Per Capita Income in West University Place, TX: $106,583
Average Per Capita Income in Texas: $26,513
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 88%
Percentage that is Married: 68.9%
#14. Bronxville, NY
Population: 6,378
Average Per Capita Income in Bronxville, NY: $107,327
Average Per Capita Income in New York: $32,829
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 80.2%
Percentage that is Married: 61.6%
#13. Kentfield, CA
Population: 6,667
Average Per Capita Income in Kentfield, CA: $109,976
Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 76.5%
Percentage that is Married: 63.4%
#12. Hunters Creek Village, TX
Population: 4,545
Average Per Capita Income in Hunters Creek Village, TX: $112,585
Average Per Capita Income in Texas: $26,513
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 84%
Percentage that is Married: 74.4%
#11. Scarsdale, NY
Population: 17,471
Average Per Capita Income in Scarsdale, NY: $113,535
Average Per Capita Income in New York: $32,829
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 86.7%
Percentage that is Married: 73%
#10. Old Greenwich, CT
Population: 6,520
Average Per Capita Income in Old Greenwich, CT: $115,502
Average Per Capita Income in Connecticut: $38,480
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 84%
Percentage that is Married: 71.3%
#9. Cherry Hills Village, CO
Population: 6,234
Average Per Capita Income in Cherry Hills Village, CO: $120,898
Average Per Capita Income in Colorado: $31,674
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 77.5%
Percentage that is Married: 72.6%
#8. The Village of Indian Hill, OH
Population: 5,802
Average Per Capita Income in The Village of Indian Hill, OH: $121,411
Average Per Capita Income in Ohio: $26,520
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 86.3%
Percentage that is Married: 77.2%
#7. Los Altos Hills, CA
Population: 8,244
Average Per Capita Income in Los Altos Hills, CA: $123,127
Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 82.8%
Percentage that is Married: 72.7%
#6. Highland Park, TX
Population: 8,796
Average Per Capita Income in Highland Park, TX: $123,793
Average Per Capita Income in Texas: $26,513
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 83.3%
Percentage that is Married: 66.6%
#5. Woodside, CA
Population: 5,427
Average Per Capita Income in Woodside, CA: $125,559
Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 69.4%
Percentage that is Married: 62.6%
#4. Hillsborough, CA
Population: 11,148
Average Per Capita Income in Hillsborough, CA: $127,868
Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 75.7%
Percentage that is Married: 71.2%
#3. Palm Beach, FL
Population: 8,344
Average Per Capita Income in Palm Beach, FL: $129,941
Average Per Capita Income in Florida: $26,499
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 61.3%
Percentage that is Married: 57.9%
#2. Atherton, CA
Population: 7,034
Average Per Capita Income in Atherton, CA: $144,197
Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 83.3%
Percentage that is Married: 63%
#1. Portola Valley, CA
Population: 4,478
Average Per Capita Income in Portola Valley, CA: $152,128
Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906
Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 78.6%
Percentage that is Married: 64.9%