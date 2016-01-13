The top 20 richest cities in the U.S.

The U.S. continuously ranks as one of the most affluent countries in the world. According to the World Bank, the U.S. is the ninth wealthiest nation. However, since the 2008 recession, the wealth gap within the country has only continued to grow.

According to Pew Research, the U.S. wealth gap is the largest it has been in decades. As one would expect, the upper class holds, and has always held, a large percentage of the U.S. aggregate household income. However, the past 40 years have seen a remarkable increase. As of 2014, the upper class held 49 percent of U.S. aggregate household income — up from 29 percent in 1970.

The experts at FindTheHome wanted to see which cities in America are home to the nation’s wealthiest. Though there are various metrics for measuring wealth, such as net worth or gross metropolitan product per capita, we used data from the American Community Survey to look at the average per capita income in American cities larger than 4,000 people. The wealthiest city in every state is listed. We also provide demographic factors such as martial status and education level for context.

Many of these cities are small suburbs located near major metropolitan areas — areas that typically provide the higher-paying jobs. When looking at the demographics of these wealthy communities, certain trends emerge.

The skilled nature of many high-paying jobs warrants higher levels of education. And, affluent areas tend to attract married couples who have, or are planning on having, children. This might help explain why marriage rates and education levels are above average in the majority of these towns. According to the most recent 2014 estimates from the American Community Survey, only 48.4 percent of U.S. adults were married and 29.3 percent had a bachelor’s degree or higher.

#20. Piedmont, CA

Population: 10,957

Average Per Capita Income in Piedmont, CA: $101,794

Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 84%

Percentage that is Married: 71%

#19. Short Hills, NJ

Population: 12,729

Average Per Capita Income in Short Hills, NJ: $102,528

Average Per Capita Income in New Jersey: $36,359

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 88.7%

Percentage that is Married: 73.4%

#18. Glencoe, IL

Population: 8,824

Average Per Capita Income in Glencoe, IL: $103,788

Average Per Capita Income in Illinois: $30,019

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 85.3%

Percentage that is Married: 73.7%

#17. Fox Chapel, PA

Population: 5,397

Average Per Capita Income in Fox Chapel, PA: $104,737

Average Per Capita Income in Pennsylvania: $28,912

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 85%

Percentage that is Married: 70.1%

#16. Pelican Bay, FL

Population: 5,426

Average Per Capita Income in Pelican Bay, FL: $105,516

Average Per Capita Income in Florida: $26,499

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 63.1%

Percentage that is Married: 78%

#15. West University Place, TX

Population: 15,223

Average Per Capita Income in West University Place, TX: $106,583

Average Per Capita Income in Texas: $26,513

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 88%

Percentage that is Married: 68.9%

#14. Bronxville, NY

Population: 6,378

Average Per Capita Income in Bronxville, NY: $107,327

Average Per Capita Income in New York: $32,829

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 80.2%

Percentage that is Married: 61.6%

#13. Kentfield, CA

Population: 6,667

Average Per Capita Income in Kentfield, CA: $109,976

Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 76.5%

Percentage that is Married: 63.4%

#12. Hunters Creek Village, TX

Population: 4,545

Average Per Capita Income in Hunters Creek Village, TX: $112,585

Average Per Capita Income in Texas: $26,513

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 84%

Percentage that is Married: 74.4%

#11. Scarsdale, NY

Population: 17,471

Average Per Capita Income in Scarsdale, NY: $113,535

Average Per Capita Income in New York: $32,829

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 86.7%

Percentage that is Married: 73%

#10. Old Greenwich, CT

Population: 6,520

Average Per Capita Income in Old Greenwich, CT: $115,502

Average Per Capita Income in Connecticut: $38,480

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 84%

Percentage that is Married: 71.3%

#9. Cherry Hills Village, CO

Population: 6,234

Average Per Capita Income in Cherry Hills Village, CO: $120,898

Average Per Capita Income in Colorado: $31,674

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 77.5%

Percentage that is Married: 72.6%

#8. The Village of Indian Hill, OH

Population: 5,802

Average Per Capita Income in The Village of Indian Hill, OH: $121,411

Average Per Capita Income in Ohio: $26,520

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 86.3%

Percentage that is Married: 77.2%

#7. Los Altos Hills, CA

Population: 8,244

Average Per Capita Income in Los Altos Hills, CA: $123,127

Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 82.8%

Percentage that is Married: 72.7%

#6. Highland Park, TX

Population: 8,796

Average Per Capita Income in Highland Park, TX: $123,793

Average Per Capita Income in Texas: $26,513

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 83.3%

Percentage that is Married: 66.6%

#5. Woodside, CA

Population: 5,427

Average Per Capita Income in Woodside, CA: $125,559

Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 69.4%

Percentage that is Married: 62.6%

#4. Hillsborough, CA

Population: 11,148

Average Per Capita Income in Hillsborough, CA: $127,868

Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 75.7%

Percentage that is Married: 71.2%

#3. Palm Beach, FL

Population: 8,344

Average Per Capita Income in Palm Beach, FL: $129,941

Average Per Capita Income in Florida: $26,499

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 61.3%

Percentage that is Married: 57.9%

#2. Atherton, CA

Population: 7,034

Average Per Capita Income in Atherton, CA: $144,197

Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 83.3%

Percentage that is Married: 63%

#1. Portola Valley, CA

Population: 4,478

Average Per Capita Income in Portola Valley, CA: $152,128

Average Per Capita Income in California: $29,906

Percentage with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 78.6%

Percentage that is Married: 64.9%