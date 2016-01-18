‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean arrested on domestic violence charge

INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: Musician Don McLean poses backstage during day 2 of 2014 Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

CAMDEN, Maine — A jail supervisor says “American Pie” singer Don McLean has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Maine.

Cpl. Brad Woll says McLean was arrested and posted $10,000 bail early Monday at the Knox County Jail.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter lives in Camden, Maine. A message left for the police chief there by The Associated Press was not immediately returned.

Woll says he did not know if McLean had a lawyer. A message seeking comment was left through the singer’s website. A phone number listed under his name rang unanswered.

McLean’s original manuscript and notes to “American Pie” sold at auction for $1.2 million in April. The 1971 hit was about the deaths of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959 — The Day the Music Died.