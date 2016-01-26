× Bethel father vows to run 22 marathons after daughter was stillborn

BETHEL — Everything was going fine with Lynne Longo’s pregnancy, until one day at 22 weeks when suddenly it wasn’t.

Lynne found out that the fetus had no heartbeat. Her daughter Angelina was stillborn the next day.

As Lynne and her husband Christopher grieved, he vowed to take action. Christopher, Assistant Principal at Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford, made the promise to run 22 marathons: One marathon for each week of Angelina’s life in utero.

He’s run one so far and plans on running a second in February, in Albany, New York. Then in March, he’ll be running a marathon in Washington, D.C.

