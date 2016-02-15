× Cell phone services, phone companies draw most complaints to BBB in 2015

CROMWELL — According to Connecticut Better Business Bureau, in 2015 consumers nationally continued to file complaints about the same top ten types of businesses (TOBs) as they have for several years in a row. The good news is that the number of complaints declined for most of those categories.

“It is clear that most consumer complaints to Better Business Bureau consistently involve services that touch our everyday lives, from communications to entertainment, personal transportation, banking and shopping,” according to Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman, Howard Schwartz.

The statistics show fluctuations in the number of complaints in 2015 among the top 10 TOBs. Some drew fewer complaints, others received more, in some cases resulting in a change their ranking.

In another analysis, the number of consumers making inquiries – researching a business, professional or charity through BBB – continued to rise in 2015. The most inquired-about TOBs are contractors, in addition to auto dealers and collection agencies, both of which are among the most complained-about TOBs.

“Statistically, we see that consumers who do their research through Better Business Bureau before signing a contract tend to be less likely to file a complaint.”

To research a company or professional, or find a BBB Accredited Business you can trust, visit bbb.org. In the event of a dispute, we encourage you to file a complaint with Better Business Bureau.

Howard Schwartz, CT Better Business Bureau