California safety board rejects condom requirement for porn films

LOS ANGELES — Heeding the pleas of scores of actors, directors and producers, California officials in charge of workplace safety have rejected a proposal to require that porn actors cover up with condoms.

Spokeswoman Julia Bernstein says the measure was rejected Thursday when only three members of the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s Standards Board voted in favor.

Four yes votes were required for passage.

Bernstein says Cal/OSHA will now begin considering a new workplace safety measure for porn actors.

Board members heard more than five hours of testimony from those who said audiences won’t accept condoms in porn films.

The board was told the requirement would force the industry underground.

That, they say, could eliminate safety standards already in place, such as testing every 14 days for sexually transmitted diseases.