How valuable is your online diploma?

Online learning is a significant breakthrough in education because of the freedom it offers. Unfortunately, the first lesson can be a bitter one if you find out your diploma is worthless.

The warning is illustrated by actions being taken by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against two alleged “diploma mills” that charged students between $135 and $349 for what ended up being useless diplomas.

In federal court filings, the FTC says the companies deceived consumers about the schools’ legitimacy. The regulator alleges the online schools used names such as West Madison Falls High School, Columbia Northern High School, Stafford High School and others, and that they used terms such as “GED” and “GED online” to raise their prominence in internet search engine results.

Court papers allege the curriculum consisted of four unmonitored, multiple choice tests that required 70 percent to pass. If students failed to make the grade, they were allowed to retake the test a second time with the correct answers highlighted for them.

The online “high schools” also claimed to be accredited by bodies which investigators found don’t exist. Students learned that their diplomas were worthless when they applied for jobs, higher education or tried to join the military.

In a similar case, the Commission also filed suit against the operators of DeVry University, alleging the company’s marketing deceived consumers about the likelihood that graduates would find jobs in their fields of study and earn a higher salary than graduates with bachelor’s degrees from other colleges or universities.

The majority of online schools are ethical, however, BBB urges consumers to watch out for red flags that indicate you are dealing with a diploma mill:

Degrees or diplomas are awarded based on “life experience” and require very little or no work.

The institution guarantees a degree within a few days, weeks or months.

The school offers deals for students who sign up to receive more than one degree at a time, such as one low price for Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Addresses for administration buildings are post office boxes or suite numbers.

Prices are based per degree rather than per credit hour.

The school claims to be affiliated with the federal government.

Always check out a prospective online school at bbb.org, and make sure the institution in which you are enrolling is accredited by one of the six education accreditation boards. The U.S. Department of Education has a database of accredited post-secondary schools here.

Howard Schwartz, Executive Communications Director, CT BBB