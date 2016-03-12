× Special election set to fill Waterbury lawmaker’s seat

WATERBURY — A special election is being planned to fill the legislative seat of a Waterbury state representative who resigned amid a federal investigation.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has designated April 26 the election day for the 75th Assembly District. The House of Representatives seat includes a portion of Waterbury.

Former Rep. Victor Cuevas, a Democrat, resigned last week amid a probe into a home loan he took out to help one of his sons buy a house in Bristol. The move was first reported by the Waterbury Republican-American.

A lawyer for 51-year-old Cuevas told the newspaper the lawmaker felt it was in “the best interest of everybody, including the Democratic Party, to resign.” Cuevas was mid-way into his second term.

No charges have been filed against Cuevas.