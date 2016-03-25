× Vehicle strikes a high-tension power pole in New Haven, closes roads

NEW HAVEN — A dump truck struck a high-tension power pole Friday morning and caused roads in the area to be closed and a small power outage

Mike Foley with United Illuminating said the accident the intersection of Pine Street and Front Street. About 70 customers lost power because of the accident. Power has been restored.

Repair crews were dispatched to the scene and the road was shut down in that area. The truck has been removed.

“It doesn’t appear that we have lines down, because there are no outages.” said Foley.

