Netflix to increase rates for 17 million users next month

Posted 11:30 AM, April 8, 2016, by , Updated at 07:20PM, April 8, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Seventeen million people are about to see a larger bill from Netflix — and most who use the DVD rental and streaming service have no idea.

Netflix began to raise the price of the streaming plan for new subscribers in May 2014 from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. Existing subscribers were grandfathered into a $7.99 plan.

However, this May those grandfathered subscribers will start to be charged $9.99. A recent survey found 80 percent of people in the grandfathered plan didn’t know the price hike was coming, Business Insider reports.

Netflix’s new monthly rate is still cheaper than a commercial free Hulu subscription, which runs $11.99 a month. It is more expensive than an Amazon Prime subscription that costs $99 annually.