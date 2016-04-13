Angel display in Shelton leads to federal religious expression lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- Constitution Park in Shelton is at the center of a constitutional debate after a resident says his First Amendment rights were violated.

Jerome Bloom says he is offended with a display of angels showcased in Constitution Park every holiday season. Now he's filed a federal lawsuit for the right to erect a banner next to the angels that reads, “At this season of Winter Solstice, let reason prevail. There are no gods, no devils, no angels, no heaven or hell. There is only our natural world. Religion is but myth & superstition that hardens hearts and enslaves minds.”

The suit is the talk of the town.

“If this person wants to wear a t-shirt with his belief or a hat or put it on his own front lawn, he has every right to do that,” said Dajana Damjanovich, a local businesswoman. “But, we can’t have these signs up all around town.”

Mayor Mark Lauretti declined Bloom’s request, saying he respects people’s right to express themselves, but “you don't want to get into a situation where it becomes divisive throughout the community.”

And some residents believe in the angels being represented.

“I’ve just seen so much evidence that angels do exist that it hurts me personally to hear this, but, everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” said Rosa Cervoni of Bridgeport.

In late March, Bloom and the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a federal lawsuit, seeking injunctive relief.

“If there was a different approach, then perhaps we might go along with it,” said Lauretti, the 13-term Republican mayor.

Bloom says he doesn't believe in angels, but does think of the display as a beautiful light sculpture.