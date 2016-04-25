× Moving? Do your research and know your rights when hiring a mover

HARTFORD — “Moving to a new home, apartment or condo is exciting, but it can also be extremely stressful,” says Connecticut BBB spokesman Howard Schwartz. “When we move, we are putting our most prized possessions and irreplaceable keepsakes in the hands of strangers, and unfortunately, they can go missing or be damaged beyond repair.”

An estimated 37 million Americans pull up stakes every year to move to another neighborhood, town, state or country. Better Business Bureau receives thousands of complaints a year about movers, moving brokers and moving supplies dealers.

In their complaints, consumers describe a variety of problems with unscrupulous movers, including missing or damaged belongings; broken or scratched furniture and electronics; damage to the new apartment or condo caused by the movers; a final bill well in excess of the estimate; rude customer service; difficulty obtaining compensation for damage, and having their furniture “held hostage” on a truck unless the consumers pay additional fees.

Movers provide free insurance coverage, but with limitations. Under Released Value insurance, the mover assumes liability for no more than 60 cents per pound per article, regardless of the item’s value.

The second variety is Full Value Protection insurance and offers substantially better coverage. Your mover would be liable for the replacement value of lost or damaged goods in your entire shipment.

Connecticut BBB offers a checklist to lessen the chances of a problematic move:

Research the company thoroughly – While state regulations vary, all interstate movers must at minimum, be licensed by the federal government and assigned a verifiable motor carrier number. Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has more information on its website, and recommends consumer who are getting ready to move visit http://www.ctmovers.com for additional helpful hints.

Obtain three recent written in-home estimates – Estimates over the phone can be notoriously unreliable and reputable movers prefer to see the layout of the rooms and what kind of staircases and paths they may have to take when picking up or delivering your possessions.

Visit ProtectYourMove.gov – The site is operated by the US Department of Transportation and provides tips warnings, checklists and other resources. The website will also tell you if the mover is registered with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Read “Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move” – This is a document all movers are obliged to provide you. You can find that publication and additional tips at ProtectYourMove.gov/.

File a complaint with BBB and contact local law enforcement if the moving company fails to live up to its promises or threatens to hold your belongings hostage.

For more consumer advice you can trust and to locate a trustworthy moving company near you, visit www.bbb.org.

Howard Schwartz, Executive Communications Director, CTBBB