× Bill to allow courtroom advocates for abused animals passes state house

HARTFORD — A bill that would allow advocates in the courtroom for abused animals passed the state house Tuesday night.

Commonly called “Desmond’s Law,” the bill calls for a court to appoint an advocate to monitor the case; get information to aid the judge like reviewing records relating to the condition of the animal and the defendant’s actions, from animal control officers, veterinarians and police officers; and provide information or recommendations to the court in the interests of the animal.

The State House of Representatives passed the bill 119 to 24. The legislation was sent to the Senate.

It’s named after Desmond, a dog that was beaten, starved, strangled and killed.

His owner, Alex Wullaert, was arrested and according to a warrant, admitted to the violence.

During the trial Wullaert was also accused of strangling his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped.

