FBI investigating at Manchester home of reputed mobster Robert Gentile

MANCHESTER -- The FBI was at the Manchester home of reputed mobster Robert Gentile once again on Monday. Gentile is suspected of having knowledge about the largest art heist in U.S. history.

Monday afternoon FBI agents and the Manchester Police Department blocked off the street at Frances Drive and Niles Drive. Agents were using metal detectors and canines to search the property. They also dug in the front yard and along the side of the house.

Authorities did not disclose what they found on the property, if anything. They searched the home twice before in 2012.

Robert Gentile claimed federal authorities entrapped him into illegally selling a gun to pressure him into cooperating in the investigation of the 1990 theft at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. In January, he lost a bid to get his weapons case dismissed.

Thirteen pieces of art worth an estimated $500 million were stolen in the heist and never recovered, including paintings by Rembrandt and Edouard Manet. No one has been arrested.

Gentile denies knowing anything about the missing artwork.

Federal prosecutors said they have evidence Gentile told others he has access to some of the paintings for potential sales.

Gentile's attorney Ryan McGuigan told reporters Monday's search was a surprise to him and to the Gentile family.

He said he called his client, who's in prison awaiting trial on the weapons charges. McGuigan quoted Gentile who said, "They ain't gonna find nuttin'."

"That's what he's told me over the past year that he doesn't know anything about the art, he doesn't have the art, he doesn't know who has the art, and if he had the art he certainly would have returned it for the reward a long time ago," said McGuigan.